BUSINESS

Best Buy to phase out CDs, abandon them entirely by summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Soon being able to get a CD at Best Buy will be a thing of the past. (KTRK)

Did you ever think you'd see a day where you could buy vinyl records but not CDs?

According to Billboard, that's what you'll find at Best Buy starting this July. The retailer reportedly plans to pull all CDs out of its stores by then.

The once commonplace digital music format is getting hammered in the U.S.

CD sales were down 18.5 percent last year and some experts pin Best Buy CD receipts to just $40 million annually. But there's an interesting twist. The store is committed to carrying records for the next two years.

The vinyl format has been enjoying a resurgence lately.

You're also likely to see fewer CDs at Target stores in the coming months.

Executives there are reportedly insisting they will only pay music companies for the discs after they sell them instead of paying upfront for inventory.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmusicbest buytargetretailconsumermoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
California cannabis businesses brace for new regulations
Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire consumer protections, Citibank refunds
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
Consumer Catch-up: Internet privacy bill, Equifax deal
More Business
Top Stories
County Fire now at 32,500 acres, 2 percent contained
Smoke Advisory issued for Bay Area due to wildfires
LeBron James agrees to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers
ESPN sources: Javale McGee reaches deal with LA Lakers
Smoke looms over Bay Area as fire watch continues in Concord
This police dog may never see his partner again
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Fare hikes, Golden Gate Bridge toll increase now in effect in Bay Area
Show More
Mandatory evacuations ordered because of Pawnee Fire flare-up
Homemade shotgun turned in at gun buyback event in SF
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
Power restored to 17,670 Petaluma PG&E customers
More News