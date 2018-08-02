BANKRUPTCY

Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again

EMBED </>More Videos

Brookstone has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection again.

NEW HAMPSHIRE --
Brookstone, the ubiquitous seller of cool but largely unneeded things, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection again and will close the 101 of its stores that are located in malls.

Malls have suffered for years due to far-reaching shifts in the way that Americans shop for just about everything, which has diminished foot traffic at Brookstone. On Thursday, CEO Piau Phang Foo called the situation in malls "extremely challenging," and thanked employees who had staffed stores in those locations.

Brookstone will focus solely on its airport locations and online sales.

"The decision to close our mall stores was difficult, but ultimately provides an opportunity to maintain our well-respected brand and award-winning products while operating with a smaller physical footprint," Foo said in a prepared statement.

The company has 35 stores in airports, which, along with its online and wholesale business, will be attractive to any potential buyer, Foo said.

According to a bankruptcy filing Thursday, Brookstone has assets of $50 million to $100 million, and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million.

Brookstone first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014. The Merrimack, New Hampshire, company was sold at auction in June of that year before emerging from bankruptcy protection.

Brookstone Inc. was founded in 1965 when Pierre de Beaumont put an ad in Popular Mechanics Magazine offering hard-to-find tools and other devices, according to the company's website. Its first store opened in 1973.

For more stories, photos, and video on stores closing, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbankruptcybusinessstore closingmoneyu.s. & worldretailNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BANKRUPTCY
Government: Medicare will become insolvent in less than a decade
Consumer Catch-up: Distracted driving laws, Instagram filtering out bullying
Guitar legend Gibson seeks bankruptcy protection
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
More bankruptcy
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News