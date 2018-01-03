BURGER KING

Burger King offers refunds for botched coupon deal

(KGO-TV)

If you're a Burger King breakfast buff, a few extra dollars could be coming your way.

The fast food chain recently settled a federal lawsuit alleging some Burger King locations charged higher prices when customers used a coupon.

The coupon was a buy one get one free deal with the Croissan'wich breakfast sandwiches.

Without a receipt and regardless of how many eligible breakfast purchases made, customers can get a $2 Burger King gift card.

People with receipts that prove they were affected can get $5 per receipt, but you have to file a claim by January 18, 2018.

Click here to get a refund.
