Adobe partnering to track you online
In the midst of fallout over Facebook's private data leak, Adobe is partnering with dozens of companies to track your moves online.
The San Jose-based company is joining with about 60 others, including brands like Subway, Sprint, and the NFL.
Adobe says the Device Co-op initiative will help these companies offer personalized experiences and make ads less annoying by filtering out products and services you don't want.
The initiative would allow Adobe to tell that you're the same person on your home PC, a work laptop, a phone and a tablet - all by analyzing past sign-ins with partner companies.
Alaska Airlines cutting some SFO routes
Alaska Airlines is cutting some nonstop routes to SFO in the coming months.
Nonstop daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, Mexico City, and Minneapolis will end after May 19. The last nonstop route to Denver is July 5.
The changes come as Alaska Airlines continues its acquisition of Virgin America.
An Alaska spokeswoman tells USA Today the airline added 34 new routes to California since December 2016, and is now discontinuing only four of those. The spokeswoman also says the changes are to optimize flights for the company.
Valpak mailing out $100 checks
Valpak is including $100 checks in some of its mailings. That's the company which sends out coupon books about once a month. You may want to open them!
The idea is to encourage people to go through the envelopes of coupons, instead of putting them in a drawer or just tossing them out.
Valpak says it will mail out the checks randomly every month this year, in all of its 150 U.S. markets. The direct marketing company says there are no strings attached.
The checks are made out to cash, and consumers can use the money however they want.
