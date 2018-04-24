7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Best time to buy flights, wine prices rising, Audi recall

(Shutterstock)

By
Best time to buy an airline ticket

A new study attempts to put to rest one of the most common questions we hear in 7 On Your Side - what is the best time to buy a plane ticket?

CheapAir.com crunched the numbers, based on 917 million airfares.

They found there is no real difference in airfare when you buy the flight, so you can find a deal any day of the week. However, there is a difference in when you fly.

The cheapest flights can be found by traveling on a Tuesday or Wednesday. By contrast, Sunday is the most expensive day to fly.

CheapAir found that opting for a Wednesday over a Sunday flight will save you, on average, $76 a ticket.

The website also found that prices change about 62 times per trip - which is roughly every five days.

In 2017, the best time to buy was about 70 days in advance.

Wine prices may be on the rise

Global wine production in 2017 hit a historic low, which means the price you pay at the store may go up.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine report found production especially dropped in countries like Italy, France, Germany, and Spain, because of poor weather conditions last year.

Demand for wine kept growing last year, with the U.S. coming in at number one for wine consumption.

Experts told CNN the impact will most be felt by winemakers who charge less per bottle - because they have a lower profit margin and can't absorb changes in supply and demand as easily.

Audi recalls 1.2 million vehicles

Automaker Audi announced a massive international recall of cars and SUVs, because of problems with the electric coolant pumps. The pumps can overheat and potentially catch fire.

The recall impacts 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. It includes the following models, all with two-Liter turbocharged engines:

2013 - 2016 Audi A4
2013 - 2017 Audi A5
2012 - 2015 Audi A6
2013 - 2017 Audi Q5 SUV

In government documents, Audi says the pumps can become blocked with cooling system debris, or moisture could cause an electrical short.

Dealers will provide pump replacements at no charge. The redesigned pumps won't be available until November. In the meantime, dealers will install a new version of the current pump.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerair travelwine industryauto recallSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side helps couple after activation of solar panels delayed
Consumer Catch-up: Uber ride history, best airline rewards
Ask Finney: Gold jewelry, medallion signature guarantee, bank refunds
Consumer Reports: What to consider when buying a gas grill
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Thousands of women gather for Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in SF
In reversal, Lower Haight costume shop hopes to remain open
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
Consumer Catch-up: Uber ride history, best airline rewards
More Business
Top Stories
Thousands of women gather for Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference in SF
PHOTOS: ABC7 at PBWC in San Francisco 2018
Livermore police search for home invasion robbery suspect
250 evacuated, 2 injured in 3-alarm Concord fire
Special program targets vets for AI, drone jobs
Rapper Meek Mill to be released from prison
Person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Petaluma
VIDEO: Farm welcomes dozens of baby goats
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
Game 5 between Warriors and Spurs tonight at Oracle Arena
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More News