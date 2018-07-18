Pepperoni calzones recalled
Thousands of pepperoni calzones are under recall, because of pieces of plastic found in the food.
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. is recalling more than 24,000 pounds of Stefano's pepperoni calzones. The company received several reports of hard, sharp plastic inside the food.
One person cut their mouth on a plastic piece while eating a calzone.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service is worried some customers may have the calzones in their freezers to save for later. They consider this a Class I recall, which means there is a high health risk associated with the product.
If you have these calzones, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them at the store you purchased them.
You can find more information about the recall here.
Ford recalls rollaway cars
Ford is recalling more than half a million cars and SUVs that can roll away unexpectedly.
There is a problem in the gearshift of certain 2013 - 2016 Fusion sedans, and 2013 - 2014 Escape SUVs.
If the gearshift malfunctions, the driver could shift into park but the vehicle could really be stuck in another gear. That could allow the vehicle to roll away.
Ford does not have any reports of crashes or injuries, and says drivers should use the parking brake.
Owners will be notified by the end of July, and the necessary parts will be replaced at no cost.
Auto tariff warning
Auto experts are warning about the impact new tariffs may have on the price of cars.
The Trump administration is considering a 25 percent tariff on cars built outside the U.S.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers says tariffs would raise the average price of an imported vehicle by almost $6,000. Some dealers say they are stockpiling cars in case the tariffs go through.
