Consumer Catch-up: Facebook facial recognition lawsuit, Microsoft security, Air Canada lie-flat seats

A Facebook icon appears on the home screen of a users' phone on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Facebook facial recognition lawsuit

Facebook is dealing with more security problems. A group of users in Illinois filed a lawsuit over the company's facial recognition software. The software scans user photos and suggests tagging friends.

The lawsuit claims Facebook collects and stores users' biometric data without prior notice or consent.

A U.S. district court ruled the claims can move forward. A Facebook spokesperson says the case has no merit, and that the company is reviewing the ruling.

Microsoft boosting security

Microsoft is working with a former rival in order to boost security of its devices.

Today at the RSA security conference in San Francisco, the company's president Brad Smith said that Microsoft will use software based on the Linux operating system. The software will provide new security features to protect smart toys and other internet-connected devices.

Smith says Microsoft wants better security for the microcontrollers increasingly used to power household devices. He says a 2016 attack that hijacked devices like routers and webcams proves the need for added layers of protection.

Air Canada adding options for SFO travelers

Air Canada announced today it is adding some luxury options for travelers from SFO.

The big-ticket item on these flights: lie-flat seats. Signature Class flyers will also have mattress pads, updated onboard menu options, and revamped amenity kits.

The service, called Air Canada Signature Service, will be available on nonstop SFO flights to Toronto, beginning June 1.

Other perks include airport concierge services, expedited check-in and security clearance, and priority baggage handling and boarding.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
