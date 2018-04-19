7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: iPhone brightness patent, Verizon parental controls, car seat trade-in

A new iPhone is seen during an event in Cupertion, Calif. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

By
Apple receives iPhone brightness patent

Apple is working on a new way to make your iPhone more intuitive. The company just received approval for a patent to adjust the brightness of its smartphones and other devices.

The patent addresses "luminescence shock," or the brightness that occurs when the phone lights up in a dark room or environment.

This new technology would allow the phone to use sensors to detect the amount of light surrounding the phone, as well as include an option for the user to manually adjust the brightness.

Apple wants to avoid the sometimes uncomfortable, painful, or even dangerous sensitivity to the eyes when users glance at a suddenly-bright screen in the dark.

Verizon revamping parental controls

Verizon is revamping its parental control program for users. Starting today, the former FamilyBase program will be rolled into a new program called Verizon Smart Family.

The options will allow parents to know when children are using their phone, limit what children see on the phone, and manage screen time.

Another big addition to the program is a premium option including location tracking. This will use the child's phone location to keep parents updated, and can also send an alert if the child leaves a predefined area.

Target brings back its car seat trade-in event

For a two-week period surrounding Earth Day, Target will allow parents to trade in old car seats and receive a discount on an upgraded size.

From April 22 to May 5, customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller. The coupon will be eligible through May 19, 2018.

The company says to bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give you a coupon.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the car seats.

Trade in locations can be found here.

