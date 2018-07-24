7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: MacBook software bug, cord cutters growing, Yelp adds hygiene scores, lemon prices rising

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, shows MacBook computers in a demo room following the announcement of new products at Apple headquarters, in Cupertino, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By
MacBook slowdown fix

Apple is blaming a software glitch for slowdown issues with its brand new MacBook Pros. The company says a fix is available today.

Apple told Consumer Reports, "A bug fix is included in today's macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update and is recommended."

Consumer Reports says the problem happens when the MacBook is performing an intensive task, and the Intel chip inside heats up. Then the chip slows itself down to cool off and avoid damage.

The process is called thermal throttling.

You can find the supplemental update in the Updates section of Mac App Store.

Cord cutting on the rise

Millions more people are expected to get rid of their cable or satellite TV this year, a process known as cord cutting.

That's according to data just released Tuesday from research firm eMarketer.

The company says six million people will ditch their services in 2018, even as traditional providers rush to partner with streaming rivals.

Streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon are all on the rise. eMarketer says consumers want more original content, as well as options for affordable live TV packages, without all the installation and hardware.

Yelp launches restaurant ratings

Yelp is now offering restaurant hygiene scores in several states, including California.

The company worked with local city governments, along with health inspection database HDScores, to get the data.

Yelp says the idea is to provide health information easily for its users, along with restaurant ratings, all in one spot.

The company hopes to expand its hygiene scores to major cities around the country soon.

Heat forcing lemon prices up

Rising temperatures across California this month also mean rising costs for lemons.

Lemon crops have been struggling due to the heat. New numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show a decline in lemon crops has driven wholesale prices up almost 40 percent.

In Southern California, carton prices averaged $55 - $55 last week, compared to $36 - $39 in June.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsapplecomputerscable televisionyelprestaurantsheatweather
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
Consumer Reports helps plan for trips with your pet
Two strangers united by a mistaken electronic payment using Zelle
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Orchids in the Park, Peet's Coffee
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
SF officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
Mountain View tries to curb free food for techies to help businesses
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
More Business
Top Stories
Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following medical emergency at Hollywood Hills home
#DearBART: Sound off on train safety, cleanliness
South Bay water levels below average halfway through summer
Here's how you can help the family of Nia Wilson
Ex-Stanford swimmer Brock Turner appealing sexual assault conviction
BART officials urge riders to be vigilant after violent stabbing
Show More
Parts of Yosemite National Park closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire amid standoff shootout
That stinks! Pool closed after skunk decides to go for a swim
Mugshot released of MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing
More News