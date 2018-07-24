MacBook slowdown fix
Apple is blaming a software glitch for slowdown issues with its brand new MacBook Pros. The company says a fix is available today.
Apple told Consumer Reports, "A bug fix is included in today's macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update and is recommended."
Consumer Reports says the problem happens when the MacBook is performing an intensive task, and the Intel chip inside heats up. Then the chip slows itself down to cool off and avoid damage.
The process is called thermal throttling.
You can find the supplemental update in the Updates section of Mac App Store.
Cord cutting on the rise
Millions more people are expected to get rid of their cable or satellite TV this year, a process known as cord cutting.
That's according to data just released Tuesday from research firm eMarketer.
The company says six million people will ditch their services in 2018, even as traditional providers rush to partner with streaming rivals.
Streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon are all on the rise. eMarketer says consumers want more original content, as well as options for affordable live TV packages, without all the installation and hardware.
Yelp launches restaurant ratings
Yelp is now offering restaurant hygiene scores in several states, including California.
The company worked with local city governments, along with health inspection database HDScores, to get the data.
Yelp says the idea is to provide health information easily for its users, along with restaurant ratings, all in one spot.
The company hopes to expand its hygiene scores to major cities around the country soon.
Heat forcing lemon prices up
Rising temperatures across California this month also mean rising costs for lemons.
Lemon crops have been struggling due to the heat. New numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show a decline in lemon crops has driven wholesale prices up almost 40 percent.
In Southern California, carton prices averaged $55 - $55 last week, compared to $36 - $39 in June.
Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
