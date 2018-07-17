7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Prime Day sales, Ford airbag lawsuits, electric toothbrush recall

By
Record Prime Day sales

Despite major issues with Amazon's website yesterday, Prime Day sales are way up over last year. That's according to e-commerce tracking site Feedvisor.

The software company says sales in the first 12 hours of the event were up 89 percent compared to the same time period in 2017.

Traffic to Amazon.com after launch on Monday crashed the site. Many customers saw photos of dogs, which is the company's standard error message.

Prime Day will run until midnight Pacific Time on Tuesday.

Last year, the made-up event generated about a billion dollars in sales.

Ford to pay millions in airbag lawuits

Ford has agreed to pay almost $300 million in lawsuits over airbags in its vehicles.
Owners sued and argued that Ford's use of Takata airbags cut the value of their cars.

The settlement must still get court approval. It will cover about six million customers.

The Takata airbags have been involved in almost two dozen deadly accidents.

Electric toothbrush recall

Water Pik is recalling thousands of electric toothbrushes the company says could catch fire.

The recall includes the Sonic Fusion Flossing Toothbrush. Water Pik says the charging station could overheat and catch fire.

All other Water Pik flossers and toothbrushes are not impacted.

If you have the Sonic Fusion toothbrush, stop using it and contact Water Pik for a return. For more information about this recall, click here.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldrentsconsumeramazonfordtakataairbags
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
What's the best bug spray? Consumer Reports has new ratings
Woman stops payment to scammer, bank pays him anyway
Consumer Catch-up: CA rent control, Pfizer nixing price hikes
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Adidas commits to only using recycled plastics by 2024
Palo Alto cafe employing adults with disabilities asking for community support
Beauty Instagrammer Hayley Johnsen finds maggots in Palo Alto hotel room
More Business
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Fire damages Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos
Activists urge officials to stop hosting gun shows in Daly City
Show More
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
More News