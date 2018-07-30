7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Uncooked chicken warning, jobs relaxing requirements, Walmart takes on Netflix

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning after a woman died from eating uncooked chicken. Plus, good news for job seekers - some employers are relaxing their requirements to fill openings. The consumer news you need to know for Monday, July 30, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By
Uncooked chicken warning

A fit and healthy mother vacationing in Greece with her family died after eating just one mouthful of uncooked chicken.

Raw chicken and its liquids are responsible for deaths every year in the United States.

The Consumer Federation of America looked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outbreak numbers and claims chicken is the country's most dangerous food.

The federation is calling on the government to strengthen rules on chicken suppliers.

The CDC says consumers should wash raw chicken, clean surfaces the chicken has touched and thoroughly cook the birds before serving.

Employers relaxing requirements

Workers are finally catching a break.

With unemployment around record lows, some companies across the country are now starting to relax some of their requirements for new hires.

Fewer jobs posted online are requiring college degrees, and a million new jobs were posted "no experience necessary".

Self-taught programmers are now finding jobs at companies like Intel.

Walmart making changes

Walmart's reportedly targeting middle America as it puts together plans to take on Netflix.

The Wall Street Journal says the focus of Walmart's programming could be on people who live outside big cities.

The retail giant has apparently been consulting with experts for several months.

A final decision on whether to launch is expected later this year.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerchickenfoodjobsemploymentwalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 on Your Side's Michael Finney helps consumers at Santa Clara County Fair
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
Look out for these email scams
Thinking of ditching the dryer? Try line-drying clothes instead!
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News