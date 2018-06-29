7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Wildfire consumer protections, Citibank refunds, Walmart virtual furnishings

An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

By
Wildfire consumer rights bills move forward

Bills designed to help people rebuild after wildfires and other natural disasters are moving forward.

The bills passed out of the Senate Insurance Committee this week. They give consumer protections to state policyholders.

One bill would help consumers take insurance companies to court if the company doesn't deliver on certain consumer claims. Another would require insurance companies to disclose if customer's policy costs are about to increase.

Insurance officials say the bills will help smooth out longstanding issues within the market.

Citigroup reaches deal with CFPB

Citigroup will pay hundreds of millions of dollars back to customers in a deal with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The agreement will refund $335 million in overpaid interest to 1.75 million customers. The CFPB says Citigroup used flawed methodology to determine whether credit card customers were eligible for an interest rate reduction, so some customers may have overpaid.

The refunds will be completed by the end of the year. CFPB says Citigroup self-identified and self-reported the problems to the Bureau.

Walmart virtual furnishings

Walmart wants to use virtual technology to make it easier for you to furnish your home.

A new feature on the company's website lets shoppers take a virtual tour of an apartment. Then the customer can buy items straight from the tour.

Next month, Walmart will also add a new feature called "Buy the Room." It's aimed at college students who want a quick way to buy an entire collection at once.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerwildfirecitigroupwalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Summer road trip tips: How to stay safe and save money
Consumer Catch-up: Internet privacy bill, Equifax deal
ABC7 helps Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Here's what to do with your finances if you're struggling through the Pawnee fire
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
Consumer Catch-up: Internet privacy bill, Equifax deal
Disney's bid for Fox clears US antitrust hurdle
Planning rejects LA-based pet supply store for Noe Valley
More Business
Top Stories
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
Crews contain fire at SF building that houses Kokkari
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting used pump-action shotgun
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
Show More
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More News