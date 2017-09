EMBED >More News Videos Some favorite retailers closing all or some of their stores

Toys "R" Us hasn't said anything yet about a report that it may soon file for bankruptcy.According to other media reports, the toy giant is having problems paying suppliers, which could lead to them filing for Chapter 11 just before the holidays.As of April 29, the retailer listed a debt of $5 billion.Toys "R" Us has more than 1,600 stores worldwide.