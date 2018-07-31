APPLE

Cupertino considers taxing large businesses based on number of employees

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Cupertino is considering sending a measure to the November ballot that would tax big businesses based on the number of employees. (KGO-TV)

By
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
The city of Cupertino is considering sending a measure to the November ballot that would tax big businesses based on the number of employees.

The biggest employer in Cupertino is Apple. The city estimates 24,000 people work at the tech company.

On the council agenda tonight, options for potentially changing up the business tax license.

RELATED: Coolest employee perks at Silicon Valley tech companies

Currently the city charges employers based on square footage. The new proposal would tax businesses based on the number of employees.

The more employees you have, the higher per-person tax you would pay. Those with less than 100 would only pay a base rate.

There are currently two proposals. One would have Apple pay $425 per person, adding up to an estimated $9,407,775 going to Cupertino. Currently the city makes about $800,000 from their business license tax. The city says the money would be used for transportation solutions.

City staff says the Chamber of Commerce and Apple have expressed concern about the timeline and want the proposed measure delayed until 2020.

If the council approves moving forward tonight, the measure would go to the ballot in November.

For more details on the proposal click here.

Click here for more stories on Apple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstechnologyappletaxessilicon valleyCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Apple becomes world's first trillion dollar company
Cupertino shelves 'head' tax vote to 2020, potential impacts to Apple, others
Apple Store robbery caught on video in SoCal
More apple
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News