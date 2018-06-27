U.S. & WORLD

Disney's bid for Fox clears US antitrust hurdle

The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets. (KFSN)

The Walt Disney Co. has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion bid for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets.

RELATED: Disney making $70.3 billion counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox

That sets the clock ticking for the deal to be completed. Disney has 90 days to seal the acquisition, with an option to extend for another 90 days.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday Disney must first sell its 22 regional sports networks.

Fox's assets have been the target of bidding war between Comcast and Disney. Comcast offered nearly $66 billion for Fox's assets, which include the FX network and the studio that houses the X-Men franchise.

Fox has the option to consider other offers and Comcast could raise its bid.

Telecom and broadband providers have been buying content makers to counter competition from companies like Netflix and Amazon.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
