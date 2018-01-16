BUSINESS

Dow passes 26,000 for first time after opening bell

FILE -- American flags fly at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, Monday, July 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP)

NEW YORK --
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from a long holiday weekend and size up the latest company earnings and deal news.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 26,000 for the first time Tuesday.

Citigroup rose 1.6 percent after the bank reported higher earnings as well as an accounting charge related the new tax law.

Energizer Holdings surged 16.5 percent after the company said it will acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,801.

The Dow gained 214 points, or 0.8 percent, to 26,017. The Nasdaq rose 53 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,315.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.53 percent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdow joneswall streetstocksu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News