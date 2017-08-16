WELLS FARGO

Elizabeth Duke to become next chairwoman of Wells Fargo & Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday that Elizabeth Duke will become its chairwoman next year, making her the first woman to hold the position at a major Wall Street bank.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday that Elizabeth Duke will become its chairwoman next year, making her the first woman to hold the position at a major Wall Street bank.

Duke, a former member of the Federal Reserve's governing board, will replace Stephen Sanger on Jan. 1., the bank said in a statement.

Sanger took over as independent chairman late last year after John Stumpf, Wells Fargo's then CEO and chairman, abruptly resigned in the aftermath of the bank's sales practices scandal.

RELATED: Lawyers say Wells Fargo may have opened millions more unauthorized accounts than disclosed

While Sanger was applauded for the sales-scandal investigation, investors said he and the board shared some responsibility for how Wells Fargo operated in the years before the scandal broke. Sanger barely survived a vote to remove him from the board.

Duke was a member of the Federal Reserve's board of governors from 2008 to 2013.

The San Francisco-based bank also announced retired PricewaterhouseCooper executive Juan Pujadas will also join the board.

Click here to read more stories about Wells Fargo.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessscandalfraudbanku.s. & worldwells fargoSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WELLS FARGO
Wells Fargo accused of opening more accounts than disclosed
Court documents allege Wells Fargo targeted undocumented immigrants
Wells Fargo: Angry shareholder dragged out of meeting
Dakota Pipeline protesters arrested at Citibank SF HQ
More wells fargo
BUSINESS
Costco ordered to pay $19.3M for selling "Tiffany" rings
Uber shareholders feud over investor's lawsuit
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
Chinatown merchants say construction leading to business bust
More Business
Top Stories
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
West Oakland home searched in child sex trafficking investigation
Start times pushed back for students at two Novato schools
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
U.S. Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
SeaWorld euthanizes Orca whale, third Orca death this year
Show More
I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015
Convicted sex offender gives up attempt to move to Rohnert Park
Preparations underway for the rare total solar eclipse
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: Heather's legacy is just 'beginning'
More News
Top Video
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
Convicted sex offender gives up attempt to move to Rohnert Park
Concord dental assistant charged with molestation takes plea deal
Preparations underway for the rare total solar eclipse
More Video