Facebook just set a new record for the biggest one-day loss in value for any public company in history -- a loss of $119 billion. Analysts are saying it's reaction in part to a financial forecast its own executives made Wednesday, talking to analysts. But also because of the lack of speed in addressing a myriad of privacy issues. (KGO-TV)