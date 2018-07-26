FACEBOOK

Facebook selloff puts pressure on CEO Mark Zuckerberg

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook just set a new record for the biggest one-day loss in value for any public company in history -- a loss of $119 billion. Analysts are saying it's reaction in part to a financial forecast its own executives made Wednesday, talking to analysts. But also because of the lack of speed in addressing a myriad of privacy issues. (KGO-TV)

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook just set a new record for the biggest one-day loss in value for any public company in history -- a loss of $119 billion. Analysts are saying it's reaction in part to a financial forecast its own executives made Wednesday, talking to analysts. But also because of the lack of speed in addressing a myriad of privacy issues.

If Mark Zuckerberg thought he was under pressure when he testified before Congress in April, that's no match for the pressure he's under now from investors. They're sending a message that he needs to get on top of a list of big challenges -- from the way Facebook data has been used to target advertising and to shape public opinion, to addressing privacy issues.

RELATED: Facebook faces a day of reckoning, at least on Wall Street

Robert Eberhard is management professor at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business.

"He's reached kind of the limits of his abilities," he said.

Prof. Eberhart isn't suggesting Zuckerberg will or needs to step down. After all, he controls 60 percent of company's stock.

"The problem is," Eberhart continued, "you don't learn in computer science the techniques of managing a global company that involves governments, that involves diverse shareholders, that involves diverse political interests."

RELATED: Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M

Facebook executives precipitated the selloff when they forecast slower growth and lower operating margins as it sinks more money into security features. User numbers are also a problem.

"It's losing its teenage audience, and that's very important," said technology analyst Larry Magid. "It's getting it in Instagram, but losing it on the Facebook service. And so I think there's a lot of questions about whether this company is going to continue to grow and ultimately, if you project far enough, whether it might start to shrink."

Facebook has added Instagram; Oculus, a virtual reality headset; and WhatsApp for messaging to help it grow. But it's now having to police what people post.

"They have so many things going in so many directions with so many billions of people communicating stuff that in a lot of cases is incorrect information," said technology analyst Tim Bajarin of Creative Strategies.

To put things in perspective, Facebook stock dropped almost 12 percent six years ago this week over concerns whether it could generate revenue from placing ads on mobile devices. The critics were wrong. Today, just over 90 percent of its revenues are from mobile.

Click here for more stories on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfacebooktechnologymark zuckerbergstock marketu.s. & worldstocksMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FACEBOOK
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Facebook identifies election interference campaign
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
More facebook
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News