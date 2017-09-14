GOOGLE

Former Google employees launch class action lawsuit over gender pay

This Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, shows a sign outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

by Katie Marzullo
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Three former Google employees filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing the Mountain View-based tech giant of gender-based discrimination.

Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, and Kelli Wisuri accuse Google of paying women, at all levels, less than men with comparable skills and experience.
RELATED: Former Google engineer sues after being fired for controversial diversity statements

They also allege the company promotes women slower and less frequently than their male counterparts.

An attorney for the women tells ABC7 News, the purpose of the lawsuit is twofold.

One, to get back pay for the wages the women should have earned. And, to change Google's policies and practices so that going forward women get equal pay for substantially similar work.

James Finberg, is hoping the get the suit certified as a class action lawsuit so that potentially tens of thousands of female Google employees in California would benefit.

Google released a statement that reads:
"We work really hard to create a great workplace for everyone, and to give everyone the chance to thrive here. In relation to this particular lawsuit, we'll review it in detail, but we disagree with the central allegations. Job levels and promotions are determined by rigorous hiring and promotion committees and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no gender bias in these decisions. And we have extensive systems in place to ensure that we pay fairly. But on all these topics, if we ever see individual discrepancies or problems, we work to fix them, because Google has always sought to be a great employer, for every one of our employees."

The suit follows a federal labor investigation that made a preliminary finding of systemic pay discrimination among the 21-thousand employees at Google's headquarters.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Google.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstechnologygooglelawsuitclass action lawsuitMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOGLE
Google hit with class action lawsuit over gender pay
Companies donate millions to Harvey relief efforts
Google donates $1M for first ever Latino non-profit accelerator
UC Berkeley, Google team up for solar eclipse
More google
BUSINESS
Oakland-based Blue Bottle announces plans to sell stake to Nestle
Google hit with class action lawsuit over gender pay
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
TWITTER STORY: Apple products unveiled in Cupertino
More Business
Top Stories
Protesters clash after conservative commentator Ben Shapiro speaks at UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley closes streets during Ben Shapiro visit
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
TIMELINE: How the Laci Peterson case unfolded
Police detain 2 men after shooting on San Francisco's Market Street
PG&E: El Cerrito customers can expect brief outage Thursday night
Police: Pregnant teacher's killer was engaged to another woman
Bay Area Weekend Events: Sumo wrestling, beach cleanup, beer tasting
Show More
Essential Phone launches in Sprint stores as company president speaks in SF
All lanes on WB I-580 near Castro Valley reopen after fatal crash
South Korea says missile launched by North flew over Japan
3.3, 3.4 magnitude earthquakes rattle South Bay
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
More Photos