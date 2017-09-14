Three former Google employees filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing the Mountain View-based tech giant of gender-based discrimination.Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, and Kelli Wisuri accuse Google of paying women, at all levels, less than men with comparable skills and experience.They also allege the company promotes women slower and less frequently than their male counterparts.An attorney for the women tells ABC7 News, the purpose of the lawsuit is twofold.One, to get back pay for the wages the women should have earned. And, to change Google's policies and practices so that going forward women get equal pay for substantially similar work.James Finberg, is hoping the get the suit certified as a class action lawsuit so that potentially tens of thousands of female Google employees in California would benefit.Google released a statement that reads:The suit follows a federal labor investigation that made a preliminary finding of systemic pay discrimination among the 21-thousand employees at Google's headquarters.