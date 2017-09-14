MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --Three former Google employees filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing the Mountain View-based tech giant of gender-based discrimination.
Kelly Ellis, Holly Pease, and Kelli Wisuri accuse Google of paying women, at all levels, less than men with comparable skills and experience.
RELATED: Former Google engineer sues after being fired for controversial diversity statements
They also allege the company promotes women slower and less frequently than their male counterparts.
An attorney for the women tells ABC7 News, the purpose of the lawsuit is twofold.
One, to get back pay for the wages the women should have earned. And, to change Google's policies and practices so that going forward women get equal pay for substantially similar work.
James Finberg, is hoping the get the suit certified as a class action lawsuit so that potentially tens of thousands of female Google employees in California would benefit.
Google released a statement that reads:
"We work really hard to create a great workplace for everyone, and to give everyone the chance to thrive here. In relation to this particular lawsuit, we'll review it in detail, but we disagree with the central allegations. Job levels and promotions are determined by rigorous hiring and promotion committees and must pass multiple levels of review, including checks to make sure there is no gender bias in these decisions. And we have extensive systems in place to ensure that we pay fairly. But on all these topics, if we ever see individual discrepancies or problems, we work to fix them, because Google has always sought to be a great employer, for every one of our employees."
The suit follows a federal labor investigation that made a preliminary finding of systemic pay discrimination among the 21-thousand employees at Google's headquarters.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Google.