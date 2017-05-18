Forbes is out with its third annual list of America's Richest Self-made Women, and the Bay Area is well represented.
Marian Ilitch moved into the top spot following the death of her husband, Mike.
She's worth $5.1 billion. Ilitch owns the Little Caesars pizza chain.
The Gap's Doris Fisher is the wealthiest Bay Area woman she came in at number five on the list, with a net worth of $2.7 billion.
Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman is sixth at $2.5 billion.
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is 12th on the list, at $1.6 billion.
Also making a notable placement on the list, Alice Schwartz, who founded Biorad Laboratories in Berkeley in 1952, is 19th at $750 MILLION.
