BUSINESS

Bay Area women make Forbes list of America's richest self-made women

EMBED </>More Videos

Forbes is out with its third annual list of America's Richest Self-made Women, and the Bay Area is well represented.

Forbes is out with its third annual list of America's Richest Self-made Women, and the Bay Area is well represented.

Marian Ilitch moved into the top spot following the death of her husband, Mike.

RELATED: List of Forbes 10 richest people in the world

She's worth $5.1 billion. Ilitch owns the Little Caesars pizza chain.

The Gap's Doris Fisher is the wealthiest Bay Area woman she came in at number five on the list, with a net worth of $2.7 billion.

RELATED: Forbes ranks Dallas Cowboys as sports most valuable franchise at $4 billion

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman is sixth at $2.5 billion.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is 12th on the list, at $1.6 billion.

Also making a notable placement on the list, Alice Schwartz, who founded Biorad Laboratories in Berkeley in 1952, is 19th at $750 MILLION.
Related Topics:
businessbusinessmoneywomenpizza
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Forbes ranks Dallas Cowboys as sports' most valuable franchise at $4 billion
Here are the 10 richest people in the world
BUSINESS
Cisco laying off 1,100 employees, declining revenue reports
Lands commission calls coastal sand mine in Marina unauthorized
I-Team: Hazardous work conditions reported at national park project
Chevron paying up to settle Richmond air quality violations
More Business
Top Stories
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Trump welcomes Colombia's president to White House
Cisco laying off 1,100 employees, declining revenue reports
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
Botulism strikes 5 who ate nachos from Sacramento-area gas station
Show More
Caltrain asking public to vote on train car redesign
CSU Chico fraternity facing charges after 32 trees cut down
Stomach bug outbreak at San Jose schools also reported in Santa Cruz Co.
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died
Trace amounts of pesticides found in San Francisco Bay
More News
Top Video
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
CSU Chico fraternity facing charges after 32 trees cut down
Trump welcomes Colombia's president to White House
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
More Video