BUSINESS

Ford cancels plan to build Mexican plant, adds US jobs

This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a blue oval Ford sign above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford, however, still plans to shift production of the Focus small car to Mexico and will make the car at an existing plant. President-elect Donald Trump has been pressuring Ford to keep production of the Focus in the U.S.

The company made the announcements Tuesday at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, near Detroit. The factory will get 700 new jobs.

Among the new vehicles it will make are a fully electric small SUV with 300 miles of range.

Ford also plans a gas-electric hybrid version of the F-150 pickup.
Related Topics:
businessfordauto industryu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Customers enjoy throwback of full service gas station
4 Home Depot workers fired for helping nab suspeced shoplifter
Dow, S&P 500 surge to all-time record high closes
Jury orders Wyndham to pay $20 million to whistleblower
More Business
Top Stories
Storms bring snow and rain to Bay Area
Crews repairing Golden Gate Bridge moveable median barrier
Toddler rescues twin brother from fallen dresser in Utah
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Vallejo 'gone girl' kidnapping victim speaks out on social media
SF's main water supply shut down for 60 day inspection
Los Altos teen creates peer-to-peer suicide prevention site
Show More
SF crab fisherman continue West Coast strike
New 2017 driving laws in California
#7Things to know before you go: Tuesday
Burglars target homes for sale in Livermore
San Francisco-bound flight diverted due to unruly passenger
More News
Photos
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos