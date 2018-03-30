TAKE ACTION

FULL VIDEO: #MeToo: Allies in Action Town Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 recently brought together a group of local experts to discuss the challenges facing employees and employers across the Bay Area. This is the full town hall discussion that was recorded. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 recently brought together a group of local experts to discuss the challenges facing employees and employers across the Bay Area.

TAKE ACTION: Allies in Action: Local help with complicated issues

Watch the video above for the full town hall discussion that was recorded.

Click here for a look at our special edition of "Beyond the Headlines" that explores the ongoing issues surrounding sexual harassment in the workplace.

Town Hall Guests

Maureen Broderick
CEO/Founder
WorldWideWomen
Click here for more information.
Founder & CEO of WorldWideWomen, a vetted web resource for women around the globe.
FB: @WorldWideWomenCo
TWT: @WorldWideWomen

Karina Cabrera Bell
Host, REACH Mama Podcast
Click here for more information.
Her podcast features stories of successful multicultural moms managing high powered careers and kids.
INSTA: @reachmamapodcast
TWT: @REACHMama

Estella Cisneros
CRLA Fresno Directing Attorney,
California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc.
Click here for more information.
Working toward social justice and equity for farmworkers & all low-wage workers in rural communities. Offices across California.
FB: @CRLA.org
TWT: @CRLAinc

Dr. Will Courtenay
Psychotherapist, "The Men's Doc"
Click here for more information.

Provides strategies for men to address the confusing messages regarding manhood and how a man is supposed to be in today's society.
TWT: @TheMensDoc
FB: @WillCourtenay

Laura Guio
Vice President, Systems Services Center of Competency and Sales & California Senior State Executive
IBM Corporation
Click here for more information.
Longtime respected leader at IBM, with a focus on sales, customer support, development and operational infrastructure; Vice President of Silicon Valley Leadership Group.
INSTA: @IBM
FB: @IBM
TWT: @L_Guio and @IBM

Saru Jayaraman
Director, Food Labor Research Center, UC Berkeley
Click here for more information.
Nationally recognized for he efforts to insure the rights of restaurant workers. She was also Amy Poehler's guest at the Golden Globes. Founded Restaurant Opportunities Center United (ROC United) after 9/11, when so many were displaced from restaurant work in the Twin Towers.
INSTA: sarujayaraman_roc
FB: Saru Jayaraman
TWT:@SaruJayaraman

Grace Kahng
Founder/Executive Producer, Santoki Productions
Co-Author/Editor, "Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
Click here for more information.
Award-winning Producer & investigative journalist, dedictaed to stories addressing human rights abuses domestically & abroad.
INSTA: @gekahng
FB: Grace Kahng
Catherine Kudlick
Director, Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability, SFSU
Click here for more information.
Professor of History & disability rights activist, leading the historic Longmore Institute.
TWT: @kudlick

Hayley Leibson
Founder, Lady In Tech
Click here for more information.
Founded her successful blog about being a female in the tech industry & works to inspire others.
INSTA: @lady_in_tech
FB: @ladyintech
TWT: @hayleyleibson

Nashormeh Lindo
Artist & Educator
Click here for more information.
World-renowned visual artist/designer, photographer, historian & educator. She was appointed to the California Arts Council by Governor Jerry Brown in 2014.
INSTA: @mamanonilin816

Jonathan Sposato
Angel Investor
Co-Founder of both Geekwire.com and PicMonkey
Author, "Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
Click here for more information.
The one and ONLY tech angel investor to announce he would ONLY fund female-founded companies, since 2016. He co-founded 2 tech companies, and was the first person to sell 2 companies to Google.
INSTA: @jonathansposato
TWT: @jonathansposato
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstake actionbeyond the headlinescommunityu.s. & worldsexual harassmentsexual misconductmisconductsexual assaultworkplaceemploymentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Harassment
TAKE ACTION
7 things we can do now for workplace equality
ABC7's Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Harassment
Worried about going to HR? There is an app for that
60 SECOND TIPS: What to do if you are sexually harassed at work
More take action
BUSINESS
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
Blue Moon brewer to release a marijuana-infused 'beer'
Wine industry looks to uncork pot opportunities
Mendota to become a major center for marijuana
More Business
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Contra Costa Home & Garden Show, Moso Natural
What trees to cut down? Alameda grapples with decisions after tree fell on dad
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
Show More
VIDEO: Warriors coach says players are free to participate in Sacramento protests
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Judge issues order allowing San Jose immigrant facing deportation to stay in US
Alleged Russian hacker appears in San Francisco federal court
Snoop Dogg signs autographs at Oakland's Dope ERA store
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
Bay Area mom remembers beloved son killed in accident after drinking at USC
Peninsula cities band together as sea level rise threatens homes, businesses
Credit union suing SF over 'worthless' taxi medallions
More Video