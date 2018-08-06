BUSINESS

Gump's filing for bankruptcy after 157 years in San Francisco's Union Square

Gump's - one of San Francisco's oldest department stores is filing for bankruptcy. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Gump's - one of San Francisco's oldest department stores is filing for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg says the retailer is seeking a buyer and it plans to liquidate merchandise to pay off its lenders.

The company reports $61 million in assets and $64 million in liabilities in its bankruptcy filings.



The 157 year old luxury goods store near Union Square has more than 100 employees.

It survived the 1906 earthquake but it has joined a number of department stores that have not been able to withstand competition from online retailers.

