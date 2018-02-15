BUSINESS

Haight Hair: Checking In With 'Debonair' And 'Mane Attraction'

Photo: Debonair/Facebook

By Hoodline
On the 1300 block of Haight Street, two relatively new salons have staked out their turf--one for a retrofit, and another for keeps.

Debonair

Originally open in the Lower Haight almost two years ago, Debonair decamped to the Upper Haight (1342 Haight St.) in 2017. Offering cuts for men, the salon is owner Justin Llanes's San Francisco branch of a line of salons that originally debuted in Southern California.

Shop manager Ray said the move to the Upper Haight was functionally permanent. "I think we're going to be here for a while," he said. "It's great up here."

In addition to brisker foot traffic, he said the neighborhood has been welcoming: "We've been getting a lot of people coming in here telling us they appreciate it, they appreciate us being here. "

Debonair is open Monday to Fridays from 11am-7pm and on Sunday from noon to 5pm.
Mane Attraction

Longtime Cole Valley salon Mane Attraction set up shop late last month at 1310 Haight St. while its permanent location at Carl and Cole undergoes a soft-story retrofit.

A stylist at the salon said the short-term lease for the Haight Street space is for a year, so they'll have a home base for operations in the meantime.

Mane Attraction is open daily; for appointments, phone 415-753-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News