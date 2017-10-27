  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
BUSINESS

Amazon's Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos once again became the richest person in the world following a jump in the company's stock prices on Friday.

Bezos' net worth of an estimated $90.6 billion has surpassed that of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has an estimated net worth of $88.5 billion, according to Business Insider.

Amazon's better than estimated third quarter earnings and revenues helped Bezos surpass Gates. Bezos briefly usurped Gates as the richest person in the world in July when Amazon's stock prices rose ahead of their second quarter earnings. Prices dropped later in the day, giving the title back to Gates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstechnologyamazonbill gatesmicrosoftbusinessfinance
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Not at home? Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages
Sears to no longer sell Whirlpool appliances
More than 20 vegetable brands recalled over listeria fears
Lawsuit accuses diet soft drink makers of misleading consumers
More Business
Top Stories
Report: Possible arrest in Santa Cruz Mountains Bear Fire
BART board approves proof of payment system
Officials: 2-alarm fire at KFC in San Jose 'unusual'
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
iPhone X sells out within minutes overnight
Drunk uncle made 11 y/o nephew drive to avoid DUI, police say
Heavy rain and wind forecast to hammer East Coast on Sandy anniversary
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Show More
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Harvey Weinstein sues the Weinstein Co. to access his personnel file, emails
Santa Rosa Fire debris cleanup could last months
Father arrested after San Ramon third grader brings loaded gun to school
South Bay gears up to get prescription pills off the street
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Officials: 2-alarm fire at KFC in San Jose 'unusual'
BART board approves proof of payment system
Santa Rosa Fire debris cleanup could last months
More Video