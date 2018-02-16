BUSINESS

'Jenny Lemons' Brings Women's Clothing And More To The Mission

Photo: Jenny Lemons/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some women's clothing? A new business has you covered. The fresh arrival to the Mission, called Jenny Lemons, is located at 3043 24th St. (between Treat Ave. & Balmy Alley).

This new spot--located in the former Foxglove space, which closed up shop last year--"is a small-batch clothing company run by San Francisco-based artist Jennie Lennick," according to the business' website.

Lennick hand-crafts garments from a selection of natural fabrics, like hemp, denim chambray, linen, and cotton. She then dyes, paints or block-prints patterns onto each item by hand. Each ready-to-wear garment is patterned, sewn, and constructed individually.

In addition to Lennick's work, the store features other goods from local makers and a curated selection of art supplies. It also offers DIY classes such as "Beginning Embroidery," "Natural Tie-Dye," and "Beginning Macrame." (You can check out a list of all the workshops on offer here.)

Jenny Lemons has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Lisa T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 3rd, said: "I have been wanting to learn macrame for a while now, and I'm so glad I found Jenny's class! I took the Macrame Wall Hanging class at Jenny's new studio in the Mission at the end of January, and and loved it."

Yelper Allison K. added: "Just opened a few months ago, and already one of my favorite places in the Mission! Jenny is really friendly and talented, has a lovely energy, and is an amazing supporter of other artists."

And Saowanee T. said: "I've been a fan of Jenny's work. Her shop is very cute and has lots of cool selections. I was so glad to take her block printing workshop. It's was a really fun class! Jenny is so nice and helps you through the process."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jenny Lemons is open Thursday-Sunday from noon-7pm. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
