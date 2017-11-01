A storm earlier this week cut power to more than a million homes and businesses across Maine.And, until all the lights are back on, one business will hand out IOUs.The Get and Go gas station in Durham is running on a generator.That means customers can only pay with cash or check.So the store started an IOU board, floating customers $20 at a time.The board has ballooned to $2,500.The store says some people have already come back to settle their tabs.