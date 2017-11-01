BUSINESS

Maine gas station offers IOUs for customers in midst of storm recovery

EMBED </>More Videos

Gas station offers IOU board. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 1, 2017. (WPVI)

DURHAM, Maine --
A storm earlier this week cut power to more than a million homes and businesses across Maine.

RELATED: 12 cent California gas tax in effect

And, until all the lights are back on, one business will hand out IOUs.
The Get and Go gas station in Durham is running on a generator.

That means customers can only pay with cash or check.

So the store started an IOU board, floating customers $20 at a time.

The board has ballooned to $2,500.

The store says some people have already come back to settle their tabs.

Click here for more feel good stories.

Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldgas stationpower outagedrivingfeel goodgood newsMaine
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
7 On Your Side: Mobile banking system founder says you can keep more money
New plan breathes new life into dying East Bay mall
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
More Business
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD taser decision to be made Friday, officials support it
Officer in critical condition after shootout in SF's Castro District
SFPD admits to lying to defendant in Steinle case for confession
First big snow storm on its way to the Sierra
Victims identified from New York City bike path rampage
Truck attack suspect faces terrorism aid charge
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing SoCal boy played in court
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
Show More
5 facts about daylight saving time
Huge flames overnight as San Jose train trestle catches fire
2 shot during crowded Halloween party in Oakland
5-year veteran of NYPD shot truck terror suspect
At least 1 dead in crash on WB I-80 at San Pablo Dam Road
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD taser decision to be made Friday, officials support it
Officer in critical condition after shootout in SF's Castro District
Huge flames overnight as San Jose train trestle catches fire
'Coming to America' restaurant appears in Hollywood
More Video