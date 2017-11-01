DURHAM, Maine --A storm earlier this week cut power to more than a million homes and businesses across Maine.
And, until all the lights are back on, one business will hand out IOUs.
The Get and Go gas station in Durham is running on a generator.
That means customers can only pay with cash or check.
So the store started an IOU board, floating customers $20 at a time.
The board has ballooned to $2,500.
The store says some people have already come back to settle their tabs.
