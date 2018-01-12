#SF: #Mersea on Treasure Island officially opens to the public on Mon, Jan 15th. All-day comfort-casual restaurant featuring global flavors. pic.twitter.com/C7vNSRw7QU — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) January 12, 2018

A restaurant and bar, built entirely of recycled shipping containers, will soon open on Treasure Island. The business is partnering with the Treasure Island Homeless Development Initiative, which aims to provide on-the-job training for low-income and formerly homeless people. Here's a look at the new, all-day restaurant - Mersea.

They say what's old is new again on Treasure Island. Mersea, a new all-day "comfort food" restaurant taking shape on Avenue of the Palms, will officially open its doors to the public on Monday. Led by chef Parke Ulrich and co-founder/partner MeeSun Boice, the eatery aims to serve as a gathering place for local residents and tourists.With floor-to-ceiling windows in the main dining area, visitors will be treated to unobstructed views of the San Francisco skyline while on dining on 'global flavors' from the menu. The restaurant itself was built from 13 recycled shipping containers. Tables were constructed using reclaimed wood from an old bowling alley on the island.Ulrich currently leads the kitchens at Waterbar and EPIC Steak on San Francisco's Embarcadero. Boice worked in technology sales for decades before following her dream of opening a restaurant. The two partners first met years ago as members of the Treasure Island Yacht Club and say they're excited for the opportunity to give back to the community.The restaurant is partnering with the Treasure Island Homeless Development Initiative, which aims to provide on-the-job training for low-income and formerly homeless people. Ulrich and Boice hope to eventually hire local workers through this program.Treasure Island, as well as adjoining Yerba Buena Island, in currently in the midst of a redevelopment renaissance. Over the next 20 years, the two islands will eventually have up to 8,000 new homes and 300 acres of parks and open space. The master plan also includes 500 hotel rooms, 140,000 square feet of retail and 100,000 of office space. The total price tag is estimated close to $5 billion.Mersea is located at 699 Avenue of the Palms on San Francisco's Treasure Island. The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m weekdays and 9 a.m to 9 p.m. weekends.