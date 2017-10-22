More than 20 vegetable brands recalled over listeria fears

There's an expansive vegetable recall over fears of listeria. It includes more than 20 brands and all come from Mann Packing in Salinas.The long list includes Safeway Signature Farms broccoli florets and several other Signature Farms products. Walmart brand broccoli florets and Trader Joe's Kohlrabi salad blend are also included. The products have a "best if used by date" from October 11 to October 20.There have been no reported illnesses.