BUSINESS

Nestle buys into high-end coffee buzz with Oakland-based Blue Bottle

EMBED </>More Videos

Nestle says it bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end coffee company. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Nestle says it bought a majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee, a high-end coffee company.

Big companies have been hot for premium coffee: Peet's Coffee & Tea bought Stumptown two years ago, and also took a majority stake in Intelligentsia weeks later. And coffee chain Starbucks has been opening high-end Reserve stores.


Swiss-based Nestle, which already owns coffee brands Nescafe and Nespresso, says Oakland, California-based Blue Bottle will help it boost its coffee business in the United States. Blue Bottle has about 40 cafes in New York, San Francisco and other big cities.

Nestle, which also makes Hot Pockets and Purina dog food, did not say how much it was paying for the stake.

Chris Nguyen will have the latest on this story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow him on Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscoffeeacquisitionnestle foodsu.s. & worldOakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Google hit with class action lawsuit over gender pay
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
TWITTER STORY: Apple products unveiled in Cupertino
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Fatal accident blocks 3 WB I-580 in Castro Valley area
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles South Bay
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Soldiers hurt in training accident explosion at Fort Bragg
San Jose files lawsuit challenging end of DACA for Dreamers
Google hit with class action lawsuit over gender pay
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
Show More
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
Trump says deal is nearing on young immigrants
UC Berkeley plans extreme security ahead conservative speech event
Fast-food worker charged with trying to kill baby in Redwood City bathroom
Suspect arrested after gunshots fired near Campbell police
More News
Top Video
Fatal accident blocks 3 WB I-580 in Castro Valley area
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles South Bay
Goodbye, Saturn! Cassini's 13-year mission ends
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
More Video