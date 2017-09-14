BUSINESS

Oakland-based Blue Bottle announces plans to sell stake to Nestle

EMBED </>More Videos

Locally-based Blue Bottle Coffee announced plans Thursday to sell a majority stake to Swiss food giant Nestle. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a locally based company with a cult-like following. Blue Bottle Coffee announced plans Thursday to sell a majority stake to Swiss food giant Nestle.

"This has just been one incredible moment after another," said James Freeman, who founded Blue Bottle in Oakland nearly 15 years ago, and built the company from the ground up.


Nestle owns a portfolio of nearly 2,000 brands including Kit Kat, Stouffer's and Purina.

Freeman personally told his employees of Blue Bottle's decision to sell. Some expressed their initial concerns. "Are we going to have to use this water, or that chocolate, or this ingredient, and the answer is most emphatically, no," said Freeman. "We have complete autonomy over the ingredients we choose."

WATCH VIDEO: Oakland's Blue Bottle bought by Nestle
EMBED More News Videos

Swiss-based Nestle, which already owns coffee brands Nescafe and Nespresso, says Oakland, California-based Blue Bottle will help it boost its coffee business in the United States.



Blue Bottle currently operates dozens of cafes in the Bay Area, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo with immediate plans to open more locations on the East Coast by the end of the year. The popular coffee chain will operate independently from Nestle with a separate board. "They just go the extra mile to extract all that beautiful flavor that's already there in the coffee," said Oakland resident Stephen Dickey.

The announcement comes after two other Bay Area beverage makers were two bigger companies earlier this year. San Francisco's Anchor Brewing is now owned by Sapporo. Petaluma-based Lagunitas was sold to Heineken.

Some coffee enthusiasts have been expressing their disappointment over the news at local Blue Bottle cafes, as well as on social media. "For it to be taken over by something big and something corporate, it loses that luster," said San Francisco resident June Cuaresma. "It loses that shine and it really loses that local flavor for me."

Bryan Meehan, Blue Bottle's CEO for the past two years, said customers can continue looking forward to a high-quality experience at all of the company's cafes. "I think our guests are going to have a better future of Blue Bottle with Nestle as an investor, than by having thousands of hedge funds invest short term in Blue Bottle as public company," said Meehan, who with Freeman, will continue to serve on the company's executive leadership team.

Nestle will control 68-percent of the company. Current management and employees will retain the remaining 32-percent. Financial details were not disclosed, but the deal is expected to close by the end of October.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscoffeeacquisitionnestle foodsu.s. & worldOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Google hit with class action lawsuit over gender pay
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
TWITTER STORY: Apple products unveiled in Cupertino
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
UC Berkeley closes streets ahead of Ben Shapiro visit
Police detain 2 men after shooting on San Francisco's Market Street
PG&E: El Cerrito customers can expect brief outage Thursday night
Police: Pregnant teacher's killer was engaged to another woman
All lanes on WB I-580 near Castro Valley reopen after fatal crash
South Korea says missile launched by North flew over Japan
I-TEAM: Scott Peterson's secretly recorded conversations reveal lies, evidence
3.3, 3.4 magnitude earthquakes rattle South Bay
Show More
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
TIMELINE: How the Laci Peterson case unfolded
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
San Jose files lawsuit challenging end of DACA for Dreamers
VIDEO: Who is Ben Shapiro?
More News
Top Video
3.3, 3.4 magnitude earthquakes rattle South Bay
Police detain 2 men after shooting on San Francisco's Market Street
South Korea says missile launched by North flew over Japan
Police: Pregnant teacher's killer was engaged to another woman
More Video