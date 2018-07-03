BUSINESS

Planning Commission approves change of use at Castro spa

Always Tan Skin & Body at 550B Castro St. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
The Planning Commission has unanimously approved a conditional use permit request at Always Tan Skin & Body spa at 550B Castro St.

As previously reported, SF Planning required the spa to seek the permit after doing business for 39 years because it expanded the range of services it provides.

Today, the salon, owned by Cecil Russell, operates tanning beds and offers skin and body treatments and massages.
Inside Always Tan Skin & Body. | Photo: Tash B./Yelp

Before the ruling, a Planning spokesperson told Hoodline the permit was required because Always Tan "went from a personal service use (tanning and facials) with an accessory use of massage, to a full-service massage establishment."

Commissioners quickly approved the change of use without any comments from the public or a presentation by Russell.

Russell said he's had support from outgoing District 8 Supervisor Jeff Sheehy and the Castro Merchants. "The city has been really good to me and working closely with me, so that's good."

For now, he's said he's happy get back to focusing on running his business. "The city's Planning Department was very easy to work with," said Russell.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
Chakra shop: Castro psychic opens new 17th Street space
More Business
Top Stories
Did San Jose's illegal fireworks campaign work?
Trump: Scandal-plagued EPA Administrator Pruitt resigns
Bossert, McMaster and Trump's other notable firings, resignations
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Fireworks explosion kills 19, injures 31 near Mexico City
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Show More
San Francisco lottery could help you buy a home
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
SF woman on mission to deliver free pizza to homeless people
6 displaced, dog killed after fire at East Oakland home
Police: 1 woman killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting
More News