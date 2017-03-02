SNAPCHAT

Report: Saint Francis High in Mountain View to get millions in Snap IPO

FILE -- Snapchat app (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Snapchat is making its market debut Thursday morning and few will be watching more carefully than a school in Mountain View that stands to make millions today.

Snapchat is huge with high school students, they love using it, but students here at Saint Francis High School have another reason to love it: the school is going to make a lot of money on Snapchat.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports Saint Francis's endowment fund, the SF Growth Fund, was in on one of the earliest investment rounds in Snapchat parent company Snap.


A former student told her dad at Lightspeed Venture Partners that everyone at her school was obsessed with the messaging app, Snapchat. They say it's unclear how much money was invested by Saint Francis's fund, but it's likely going to bring in tens of millions of dollars in profits now that the company is going public.

That fund goes to student scholarships and subsidized tuition. It costs $16,700 a year to send a student to Saint Francis. The school says it distributed $2.75 million in tuition assistance, this year. Shares of Snapchat are priced at $17 each.

