  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BUSINESS

San Francisco's Freshest New Businesses

Photo: Marugame Udon/ Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the newest businesses to open in San Francisco? From a new cannabis dispensary to a men's and women's clothing store, read on to see the newest spots to arrive around town.

Elevated San Francisco



Dispensary corner view. | Photo: Elevated San Francisco / Yelp

Stroll past 2442 Bayshore Blvd. in Visitacion Valley and you'll find Elevated San Francisco, a new cannabis dispensary that offers "cannabis flowers sourced from every micro climate in Northern California, along with a full selection of edibles, concentrates, cartridges, pre-rolls, topicals, tinctures and more," according to the business.

Yelpers are fans of Elevated San Francisco: it's got five stars out of 14 reviews, so far.

Oliviana Nail Salon



Photo: Van Anh N. / Yelp

Drop into 4343 3rd St. in Bayview and you'll find Oliviana Nail Salon, a nail salon and waxing and massage spot.

True Laurel



Photo: Jeff A. / Yelp

753 Alabama St. (between 19th St & 20th St.) in the Mission is now home to True Laurel, a cocktail bar and New American spot that's offering comfort food and a long list of drinks.

Noon All Day



Proper Breakfast - excellent low carb breakfast without the toast! | Photo: Rita T. / Yelp

Head over to 690 Indiana St. (between 19th St & 18th St.) in Dogpatch and you'll find Noon All Day, a cafe that serving creative snacks, as well as well-rounded meals.

JNBY



Photo: Xiao L. / Yelp

JNBY is a spot to score women's and men's apparel that opened recently at 865 Market St., Ste. 338 (near the Cable Car turnaround.) in Mid-Market.

MARUGAME UDON



Nikutama Udon | Photo: marugame udon / Yelp

MARUGAME UDON is a Japanese spot, serving up a variety of noodle dishes, that opened recently at 3251 20th Ave., Space 184. (between Buckingham Way & Winston Dr.) in Stonestown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Credit score changes, Target delivery
VIDEO: What's up with all those scooters parked around SF?
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
'The North Face Union St.' Replaces 'Lucy' Shop In Marina
More Business
Top Stories
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
Warriors look to stay locked in for Game 2 of NBA playoffs against Spurs
No agreement yet on CA National Guard's role at border
San Jose prepares for National Drug Take-Back Day
Ask Finney: Best time to book hotels, taxes, travel
Show More
Online security expert on the future of user privacy
Sharks fans ready for Game 3 of NHL Playoffs
SF 49ers player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen?
More News