UBER

SF issues subpoenas to Uber, Lfyt demanding transparency of business practices

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco wants Uber and Lyft to provide more transparency. The city attorney's office issued subpoenas demanding that the two ride-share companies hand over data on their business practices. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco wants Uber and Lyft to provide more transparency.

On Monday, the city attorney's office issued subpoenas demanding that the two ride-share companies hand over data on their business practices, in particular, to provide data on driver practices and answer questions on discrimination, disability access and public safety.

"It's super dangerous... constantly bicyclists getting cut off or at stop walks, having to walk around, and it's really dangerous," explained San Francisco resident Kathy Birnbaum.

RELATED : 'No Uber Oakland' campaign seeks to keep Uber out of city

In a statement, that office made clear: "The city attorney aims to ensure that the two companies' estimated 45,000 vehicles in San Francisco comply with local and state laws."

"Are these drivers driving safely, how many miles are they logging in a day, are there safe working conditions, are they picking up people with disabilities, are they parking in bike lanes, endangering the cyclists and pedestrians? This is all information we want to see," said San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim, who welcomes the investigation.

Kim is also proposing an additional per-ride fee that would go to help pay for public transit infrastructure and road improvement.

RELATED: Report reveals Uber charges more in wealthier areas without telling drivers

Uber said it was happy to work with the city.

Lyft was reviewing the subpoena and said, "We also have a track record of working with policy makers who regulate us."

The city attorney is also concerned about those drivers who commute from Sacramento and Fresno, and even Los Angeles, to provide service here, calling them fatigued drivers, who are a threat to themselves and the public.

RELATED: Judge says no smoking gun in Google's case against Uber

Click here to read more stories about Uber.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdrivingubermoneyapptechnologyalameda countypoliticslibby schaafjobseconomysmartphonesu.s. & worldworking familiesbusinessSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
UBER
'No Uber Oakland' campaign seeks to keep Uber out of city
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Missing Uber driver's family says person of interest was a friend
More uber
BUSINESS
Apple unveils new technology at WWDC in San Jose
'No Uber Oakland' campaign seeks to keep Uber out of city
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off in San Jose
Labor unions push for local hiring requirements
More Business
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
Friend of Ghost Ship fire victims believes building owner should also face charges
All lanes of Highway 24 in Orinda reopen after fire
Steph Curry taking 'nap' during NBA Finals sparks internet frenzy
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
Water issues delay opening of gondola, restaurant at Oakland Zoo
Show More
Antolin Garcia-Torres spared death penalty in Sierra LaMar case
Pilots, Congress weigh on Trump's plan to privatize air traffic control
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Apple unveils new technology at WWDC in San Jose
SJ neighbors say prized bushes chopped up, flowers stolen
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court
Friend of Ghost Ship fire victims believes building owner should also face charges
Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco
2 charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for Ghost Ship fire
More Video