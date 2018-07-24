MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --San Francisco supervisors Ahsha Safai and Aaron Peskin, restaurant officials and local merchants will be discussing the introduction of local legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias on Tuesday.
It's part of an effort to help local retailers and restaurant owners.
Peskin and Safai say free food keeps workers from patronizing nearby restaurants. Many restaurants which opened in the mid-Market area, where tech firms like Twitter and Dolby are located, have closed.
They say expected business from the thousands of workers failed to materialize because it's hard to compete with free food.
