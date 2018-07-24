BUSINESS

San Francisco officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias

A man eats his lunch in San Francisco in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco supervisors Ahsha Safai and Aaron Peskin, restaurant officials and local merchants will be discussing the introduction of local legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias on Tuesday.

It's part of an effort to help local retailers and restaurant owners.

Peskin and Safai say free food keeps workers from patronizing nearby restaurants. Many restaurants which opened in the mid-Market area, where tech firms like Twitter and Dolby are located, have closed.

They say expected business from the thousands of workers failed to materialize because it's hard to compete with free food.

Carolyn Tyler will have the full story starting at 4:55 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.

Tech companies offer some pretty extraordinary perks to attract employees, including free massages, house cleaning, egg freezing and even the use of a company yacht.

