BUSINESS

SFO's vest vending machine creating a buzz

EMBED </>More Videos

A vending machine at San Francisco International Airport is creating quite a buzz. The machine dispenses Uniqlo brand jackets and vests inside Terminal 2. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A vending machine at San Francisco International Airport is creating quite a buzz. The machine dispenses Uniqlo brand jackets and vests inside Terminal 2.

"First thing when we came off the plane, we gotta find that machine where they sell the vests. I gotta show you this, you're not going to believe this," said Patty Pipia from Chicago.

"It's just so San Francisco," said another woman.

RELATED: Gourmet ramen in 45 seconds from an SF vending machine

"It just seems a little weird buying clothes out of a vending machine," said Peter Finch.

The vending machine has been at SFO nearly a year but is generating a buzz now in part thanks to social media.

Frank Barbieri's tweet "SFO has a down vest vending machine for visiting VCs" (short for Venture Capitalists) has more than 3,000, 500 plus retweets and 100 plus comments.

"There's a fair degree of uniformity in the venture capital world and uniform is one of those and the down vest or fleece vest is one thing that you see very often," said Barbieri.



Barieri knows -- he works with venture capitalists and was headed to New York to raise a round of funding when he spotted the machine. He says the tweet has been more laughable than offensive.
"My joke is VCs are so used to seeing hot deals that they may not be prepared for a cold climate," said Barbieri.

The vests run about $50 and the jackets around $70.

"I think it's cool, it's another way to make money," said 8-year-old Jillian Nguyen, a Seattle resident.

SFO's spokesperson Doug Yakel says the machine, which is run by a third party vending company, is making money.

"They're telling us they're doing sales of over $10,000 per month just from this machine alone, and this machine is in their top 10 percent in terms of vending machine sales nationwide," said Yakel.

Click here for more stories related to SFO.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessclothingbizarreairport newsfashionbuzzworthytwitterSan Francisco International AirportSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gourmet ramen from a SF vending machine
BUSINESS
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Apple becomes first US company to hit $1 trillion
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Consumer Catch-up: doctor license alert app, top airline fees
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More Business
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News