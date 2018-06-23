BUSINESS

SoCal pet food chain ditches effort for Noe Valley location in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A southern California pet store chain is licking its wounds after its proposed store in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood was rejected. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A southern California pet store chain is licking its wounds after its proposed store in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood was rejected.

In a letter to the neighborhood, the founders of Healthy Spot thanked some Noe Valley merchants and individuals who supported the new store.

RELATED: Small pet shop owners in San Francisco's Noe Valley resurrect the word 'NIMBY'

They labeled criticism of their company and work "mistruths and mischaracterizations."

The chain wanted to move into the old Radio Shack location on 24th Street, but other pet store owners protested.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspet carepetssmall businessstartupretailSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Small pet shop owners in SF resurrect the word 'NIMBY'
BUSINESS
Intel CEO resigns after company learns of past consensual relationship
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook Group fees, top job markets
Disney making $70.3 billion counterbid for Twenty-First Century Fox
More Business
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News