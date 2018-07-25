The Apothecarium to shutter SoMa location for a refresh

Medical cannabis dispensary The Apothecarium announced today that it will be shuttering its SoMa location (527 Howard St. between James Lick Freeway and 1st Street) for extensive renovations.
The business' last day will be this Saturday, July 28. It's expected to reopen later this year or in early 2019, according to a representative for the dispensary, who said there will be no employee layoffs as a result of the renovation work.
When the approximately 1,500-square-foot Howard Street location reopens, patrons should expect to see a refresh similar to the company's flagship Castro location, which Architectural Digest named one of the best-designed dispensaries in the country last spring.
The SoMa shop's redesign will be spearheaded by Mill Valley-based interiors firm Urban Chalet, which is also behind the design of The Apothecarium's Castro and Marina locations.
The SoMa Apothecarium's current design. | Photo: The Apothecarium-SoMa/Yelp
"Many people compare the look and feel of our dispensaries to a boutique hotel or a wine bar," said co-founder and CEO Ryan Hudson in a statement. "We design our dispensaries with first-time guests in mind. When people come inside one of The Apothecarium's dispensaries, we want them to feel comfortable and at ease."
Another view of the current interior of the SoMa location. | Photo: The Apothecarium-SoMa/Yelp
The Apothecarium is known for its community engagement; the business has donated $350,000 to local nonprofits since its inception in 2011, and provides regular dispensary tours to physicians and other healthcare professionals.
Last fall, the company attempted to expand into the Sunset, but was blocked by neighbors who opposed the proximity of its proposed location to a church and preschool.
"We are very excited to bring a fresh new dispensary to downtown workers and out-of-town tourists," Hudson said. "During the renovation, we encourage our SoMa guests to try our delivery service or to visit our Castro and Marina dispensaries."
