SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thousands of women will come together in San Francisco on Tuesday for networking opportunities and career inspiration.
The 29th Annual Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference is taking place at Moscone Center, and ABC7 is again a proud sponsor.
Actress Ashley Judd is a leading voice in Hollywood, fighting for sexual equity and against sexual harassment in the workplace. She's bringing her passion to PBWC.
Judd is the latest thought-leader to speak at the region's premier conference for women.
Who has a question for actresses, life-long buds and @GraceandFrankie stars @Janefonda @LilyTomlin? Send me your question! I'll be interviewing them tomorrow at @pbwc conference for #women! #standupliftup pic.twitter.com/JHgmGUaopg— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) April 23, 2018
Last year's event drew more than 5,000 attendees and featured Hillary Clinton's first big public speech since the presidential election.
This year's theme is "Stand Up, Lift Up" and Judd will be part of a panel focusing on the Me Too and Time's Up movements, along with Bay Area congresswoman Jackie Speier.
Speier founded the group in 1989. She recently appeared on ABC7's "Beyond the Headlines with Cheryl Jennings" and said this discussion is timely and important.
"We are truly changing the culture at work for all time so that our daughters and granddaughters are never going to have to deal with frankly what we had to deal with," Speier said.
Great seeing Caroline Hubbard @threadbred at #PBWC kickoff reception!! She will be talking to women about #Standup #Standout!! pic.twitter.com/tr7dIRfepB— Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) April 24, 2018
Other speakers this year include former California First Lady Maria Shriver and actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The two have been outspoken their entire careers about women's rights.
Members of the ABC7 News team will lead panels designed to help women gain career confidence, media skills and more.
But PBWC goes well beyond this one-day conference.
Throughout the year, the organization works with its corporate partners to offer workshops, socials and mentorships - all designed to empower women in the workplace and in their lives.
