BUSINESS

Topdrawer sets its sights on the Upper Haight

Bento boxes at Topdrawer's Union Street location. / Photo: Rachel Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
This month, boutique stationery store Topdrawer will open in the Upper Haight at the former location of Black Scale (1409 Haight St. at Masonic Avenue).

Topdrawer, which has stores in Tokyo, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, bills itself as an outfitter for creative professionals. Offerings range from greeting cards to pens, travel gear, bento boxes, slippers, notebooks, glasses, and gift books.

"Our tools revolve around four core activities in a creative mobile life," according to the company's website: "working, photographing, eating, and traveling. "

The Haight Street storefront will be Topdrawer's third San Francisco location after its Marina outpost (1840 Union St.) and Mission location (980 Valencia St.), which opened last summer.

With workers currently adding inventory and installing store fixtures, the Upper Haight location is set to debut in late July; after that, Topdrawer will be open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
