TOYS R US

Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a walk down memory lane with these fast facts about Toys "R" Us. (Jacques M. Chenet/Corbis via Getty Images)

WAYNE, N.J. --
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus has died as the iconic toy store he founded decades ago prepares to liquidate, the company announced Thursday.

"There have been many sad moments for Toys'R'Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus," the company said in a tweet, adding that its thoughts and prayers are with Lazarus' family.


Lazarus founded a furniture store, the forerunner to the toy chain, in 1948. His death comes just a week after the company announced plans to shutter its domestic operation after a "devastating" performance during the critical holiday retail season.

The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores, which employ more than 30,000 people, over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstoys r usu.s. & worldretailshopping
TOYS R US
Consumer Catch-up: Smoke alarm recall, Toys R Us liquidation sales
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday
KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Smoke alarm recall, Toys R Us liquidation sales
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday
Bay Area women give free advice for victims of harassment at work
60 SECOND TIPS: What to do if you are sexually harassed at work
More Business
Top Stories
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Latest storm knocks down trees, causes traffic problems across Bay Area
Stocks plunge on worries over trade
TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Notable figures who have died recently
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday
Show More
ABC7 holding National Puppy Day event tomorrow
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, chance of thunderstorms
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
See the royal wedding invitations
More News
Top Video
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Videos show injured cop, other victim after SF shooting
TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
More Video