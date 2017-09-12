APPLE

TWITTER STORY: New Apple products unveiled in Cupertino

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
At its big product unveiling in Cupertino on Tuesday, Apple released a super-premium iPhone with a super-premium price tag, refreshed its lineup of iPhones, and announced a new version of its smartwatch and Apple TV streaming device.

Here's a look back at live tweets of the event by reporter David Louie:

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstechnologyappleiphonetim cookapple watchsteve jobsshoppingretailCupertino
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
Apple unveils new products at September launch event
APPLE
Apple unveils new products at September launch event
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
Bay Area companies donate to Hurricane relief
More apple
BUSINESS
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
Vendor whose cash was taken by U.C. cop speaks out
Nordstrom opening new store with no inventory in LA
More Business
Top Stories
More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight
Large brush fire sparked by lightning in San Mateo County
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
VIDEO: Plane crashes into tree, parking lot in Connecticut
Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square
Riding out Irma in Key West
Show More
Residents allowed back into upper Florida Keys
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
6-year-old boy with cancer fulfills graduation dream
Kitten adopted after being found in Menlo Park dumpster
Apple unveils new products at September launch event
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
Photos: Up close look at the WTC's 9/11 'Tribute in Light'
More Photos