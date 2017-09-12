Here's a look back at live tweets of the event by reporter David Louie:
First look outside & inside entry to Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. New product event is below ground. Feels like a mini space ship. pic.twitter.com/QWFT7DYtMD— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Beautiful view of spaceship bldg from Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/WUyxr98nNt— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
He's here, too. Apple co-founder @stevewoz is seeing the new campus for the first time. pic.twitter.com/QSRLPoqpSB— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Only 1,000 seats in the Steve Jobs Theater. Entry level is filling up fast w/media, analysts & invited guests. pic.twitter.com/iP9we1Zgnc— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
First look inside the 1,000 seat Steve Jobs Theater. Event starts in 33 minutes. pic.twitter.com/5HhDd9Nv3Y— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Here's video as people settle into their seats at Steve Jobs Theater. pic.twitter.com/x8SV4OVkzk— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Guess is the theater seats are leather. Much more comfortable than previous venues. pic.twitter.com/a2rvyAj2VB— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Great sound system inside the Steve Jobs Theater. They've been playing Coldplay, the Beatles and others to keep us entertained.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Apple event opens with inspiring message from Steve Jobs for whom theater is named. He spoke of creating things a special gift to others.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
CEO Tim Cook: Steve Jobs' greatest gift is Apple itself. A time for joy, not sadness. To inspire the next generation.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Today & always we honor him: Tim Cook about Steve Jobs. pic.twitter.com/DsyASENAM1— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Announcing Apple Watch Series 3 w/built-in cellular. Uses same # as your iPhone; receives text; stream 40 mil. Songs on your wrist.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Next Watch OS 4 will have more heart monitoring features for fitness & health. Even w/cellular added,size of Series 3 same as Series 2.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Tim Cook announcing Apple TV 4K for cinema-quality video at home. Will have HDR for additional video quality.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Turning attention now to iPhone... Tim Cook announcing iPhone 8... 'huge' step forward, he says.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
New generation of iPhone - the 8 and 8 Plus. Glass front & back. Silver, space gray & new gold finish. Most durable glass ever.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
New A11 Bionic processor chip inside 8 & 8 Plus. 6-core CPU. Designed for 3D games. 12 MP camera. 8 Plus has dual cameras.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
The iPhone 8 & 8 Plus have wireless charging.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Price for iPhone 8 from $699; 8 Plus from $799.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
One more thing: The future of the smartphone. 10 years after first iPhone... revealing iPhone X.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Biggest leap forward since the original iPhone: Tim Cook. All-screen. Frame is surgical-grade stainless steel. Space gray & silver.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
"Super Retina display." 5.8" diameter. 2436x1125 resolution. 458 pixels per inch. OLED display.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Lift or tap on screen to wake up iPhone X. No home button. Swipe up from bottom to access home screen. The iPhone X is pronounced 10.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Face ID - future of how to unlock phones & protect info. The X sends out dots to map your face, even in dark, to recognize you.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Neural engine still recognizes you if you change hair style, wear a hat or remove glasses with Face ID.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Face ID is processed on device, not stored in cloud. 1 in 50,000 chance for mistake w/Touch ID. 1 chance in 1 million for Face ID.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
The iPhone X will also feature Animoji - emojis controlled by your face. Animated emojis that reflect your facial expressions.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Introducing new wireless charging mat (Air Power) to let iPhone 8 or X, Watch & wireless ear buds to charge at same time. Available in '18.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
The iPhone X comes in 64 GB & 256 GB configurations from $999. Ship Nov. 3rd.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017
Apple event is wrapping up nearly two hours after it started. We'll have a wrap up on ABC7 News at 5 and 6pm today. Thanks.— David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2017