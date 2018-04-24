Watch the video in the player above for our favorite moments from the conference and keep scrolling for even more from the 2018 Professional BusinessWomen of California conference.
Click here for a look at more stories and videos about PBWC.
KEEP SCROLLING: Check out what ABC7 was up to at the PBWC on social media
Keynotes and Panels
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin speak on women in the entertainment industry and their long-lasting friendship:
Journalist, activist, and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver speaks on the importance of caring for yourself first, and giving back to others:
ABC7 News' Natasha Zouves and Reggie Aqui talk about telling and selling your story:
Adama Iwu and Rep. Jackie Speier talk the #MeToo movement and harassment in the workplace:
Actress Ashley Judd talking about the #MeToo movement at the #PBWC. pic.twitter.com/ItSfNVEe8V— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018
No one should ever control YOUR dream. @BernardJTyson inspires thousands of women #PBWC #standupliftup @kpncal pic.twitter.com/YOEJ2pKnf2— Curshanda (@Curshgroove89) April 24, 2018
Kaiser CEO Bernard Tyson speaking now at #PBWC. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/tmbKQzwrYq— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018
Loved meeting Benita Mays from Bank of the West. Such a treat to talk to viewers face to face instead of through a camera! #PBWC #standupliftup pic.twitter.com/XNbXJ2JWOw— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018
Love meeting ABC7 News viewers! This is Janet Portley and she says she watches us every morning! #PBWC #standupliftup pic.twitter.com/ZJ71syiZ3j— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018
The balloons are here! The ABC7 booth is complete! #PBWC #StandUpLiftUp pic.twitter.com/J8FTWuRqnK— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018
We are here at the ABC7 news booth. Come say hi! #PBWC #standupliftup pic.twitter.com/HTVs6ySc3C— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 24, 2018