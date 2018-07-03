BUSINESS

Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart has apparently taken down any items related to the impeachment of President Trump. (Walmart.com)

Walmart has received complaints on social media after it was found that the retail giant sold clothing and paraphernalia promoting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Trump supporters voiced their outrage to Walmart's "Impeach 45" clothing by calling for a boycott of the company. Walmart also sold clothing and paraphernalia promoting the impeachment of former President Barack Obama.


Walmart has apparently responded to the outrage by taking down any clothing or paraphernalia related to the impeachment of Trump or Obama, which appeared to be sold by a third party vendor through walmart.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspoliticsPresident Donald Trumppresident barack obamasocial mediawalmart
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Facebook data access, Bay Area Sears closing
Chakra shop: Castro psychic opens new 17th Street space
Apothecary now: Nob Hill Herb Company opens
Best Buy to abandon CDs entirely by summer
More Business
Top Stories
Fire burning near Lake Berryessa threatens over 100 structures
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
US official: Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance on race in college admissions
Plea deal in Ghost Ship warehouse fire case could be reached soon
New study reveals coffee drinking may boost life expectancy
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
Show More
Chevron reaches deal with San Ramon motorists after diesel mixup
Shocking surveillance video captures scary moment for homeowner
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
CHP introduces training to combat illegal South Bay racing, sideshows
Thai cave boys may have to dive and swim despite danger
More News