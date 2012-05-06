WELLS FARGO

Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal

In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo sign is displayed at a branch in New York. (AP Photo/CX Matiash, File)

NEW YORK --
The scope of Wells Fargo's fake accounts scandal grew significantly on Thursday, with the bank now saying that 3.5 million accounts were potentially opened without customers' permission between 2009 and 2016.

Wells Fargo also acknowledged that roughly half a million of the newly discovered accounts were missed during the original review of the years 2011 to 2015 when the bank admitted the scandal nearly a year ago.

After Wells Fargo said last year that its employees under pressure to meet aggressive sales targets had opened up to 2.1 million accounts between 2011 and 2015 without getting customers' permission, evidence quickly appeared that the bank's sales practices problems dated back even further.

RELATED: Wells Fargo accused of opening more accounts than disclosed

So Wells Fargo last year hired an outside consulting firm to do an analysis of 165 million retail bank accounts opened between 2009 and 2016.

The firm found that, along with the 2.1 million accounts originally disclosed, 981,000 more accounts were found in the expanded timeline of 2009 to September 2016, Wells said. And roughly 450,000 accounts were found in the original window.

Of the 3.5 million accounts potentially opened without permission, 190,000 of those incurred fees and charges, Wells said. That's up from 130,000 that the bank originally said. Wels Fargo will refund $2.8 million to the affected customers, in addition to the $3.3 million the bank already agreed to pay.

RELATED: Court documents allege Wells Fargo targeted undocumented immigrants

In addition, Wells admitted that 528,000 customers were likely signed up for online bill payment without authorization as well. The bank will refund $910,000 in fees to those affected customers.

"To rebuild trust and to build a better Wells Fargo, our first priority is to make things right for our customers, and the completion of this expanded third-party analysis is an important milestone," Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said in a statement.

Wells Fargo has been trying to repair its reputation since the admission about the possibly fake accounts last fall. The company ended up paying $185 million to regulators and settled a class-action suit for $142 million.

Click here for more stories on Wells Fargo.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesswells fargou.s. & worldfinancelegalscandal
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WELLS FARGO
Bay Area companies donate to Hurricane relief
Elizabeth Duke to become next chairwoman of Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo accused of opening more accounts than disclosed
Court documents allege Wells Fargo targeted undocumented immigrants
More wells fargo
BUSINESS
Expedia exec. named new CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber
Peninsula restaurants struggle to fill open positions
Trader Joe's celebrates 50th anniversary with in-store specials
Elizabeth Duke to become next chairwoman of Wells Fargo
More Business
Top Stories
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
US closes Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation
Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom
Vice President Mike Pence to tour Harvey damage, meet with victims
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Hike in gasoline prices will be short term, analyst says
Hurricane Harvey opens dialogue on climate change in SF
Burning Man 'a major safety concern' after wildfire shuts down highway
Show More
Santa Cruz restaurant closes because of political controversy
East Bay braces for extreme heat starting Friday
SF program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations
Heat wave heads up: Sandhya Patel talks scorching Bay Area weekend
LA to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos