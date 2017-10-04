As details are revealed in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, we're also just starting to learn about hundreds of people it took to respond in the hours after the mass shooting.Visitors and residents like U.C. Berkeley alum and psychiatrist Jon Wirjo helped make room for the many patients rushing into hospitals."We had our own specific roles," he said. "Mine was to assess psychiatric patients that were already in the hospital, trying to figure out what beds we could free up to open them up for the victims that came in from this horrific event."