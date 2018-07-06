WILDFIRE

Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire said one person was killed in the Klamathon Fire, which is burning Siskyou County, an area located near the Oregon border. (KGO-TV)

HORNBROOK, Calif. --
Cal Fire said one person was killed in the Klamathon Fire, which is burning Siskyou County, an area located near the Oregon border.

California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency on Thursday night for Siskyou County because of the raging fire. Brown cited the "extreme peril" to people and property.

Authorities said the fire jumped across Interstate 5 in California and had closed the southbound lanes in bordering Oregon.

RELATED: Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Thursday evening the southbound lanes would remain closed at Ashland, Ore, with no estimated time for reopening.

The agency suggested motorists traveling toward California take Oregon 58 or 140 to U.S. 97.

The agency said the fire started Thursday afternoon and has forced evacuations in Hornbrook, Calif.

RELATED: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres

An evacuation shelter is open at the Jackson Street School and a large animal shelter is located at Siskiyou Fairgrounds, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The blaze has burned nearly eight square miles, Cal Fire reported late Thursday evening. The department said multiple structures are threatened, damaged or destroyed.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireforest fireevacuationwildfiredead bodycal fireCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Klamathon Fire leads to state of emergency in Siskiyou County
WILDFIRE
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 88,000 acres
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Klamathon Fire leads to state of emergency in Siskiyou County
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
More wildfire
Top Stories
Richmond police: Resident shoots home invasion suspect 'several times'
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 88,000 acres
Health advisory issued in area near Martinez Shell refinery
Elon Musk plans to send engineers to help with cave rescue mission
Singer Chris Brown arrested on stage for felony assault
San Francisco's Van Ness Avenue partially closed as project moves forward
Show More
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
Coyotes cause concern for South Bay pet owners after several cats killed
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
More News