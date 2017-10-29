  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

California couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash

A girl places candles at a memorial for victims of the mass shooting Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MURRIETA, Calif. --
A husband and wife from Murrieta who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in an auto crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County on Oct. 16 and burst into flames.

The Carvers were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when the massacre started. Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets.

The couple managed to run away uninjured.

Brooke Carver, the couple's 20-year-old daughter, says her parents had grown deeper in love in the two weeks after the shooting.

The Carvers had been together for 22 years.

Click here for more stories on the Las Vegas shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashlas vegas mass shootingmass shootingtraffic fatalitiesLas VegasLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Body of Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber returns home to Novato
Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on child porn charge
Newborn stars in 'Vegas strong' photo shoot
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
49ers, police unions sign pledge calling for bump stock ban
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
49ers, police unions sign pledge calling for bump stock ban
Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on child porn charge
Newborn stars in 'Vegas strong' photo shoot
Zappos offers to pay funeral costs for Las Vegas attack victims
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Worker wears black face 'costume' at E. Bay store
Suspected looters arrested in Santa Rosa fire zone after police chase
A's catcher arrested on aggravated assault, disorderly conduct charges
Woman robbed, carjacked at South Hayward BART station
Wentz tosses 2 touchdowns, Eagles beat 49ers 33-10
Opportunistic Bills rout sloppy Raiders, 34-14
Two Navy SEALs under investigation for death of Green Beret in Mali
Man stabbed near San Francisco BART station
Show More
Santa Rosa holds day of remembrance for fire victims
Cal Fire says Tubbs, Pocket, Nuns fires nearly fully contained
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Bay Area beachgoers warned of sneaker waves for the weekend
On target of Russia probe's 1st charges, 'if you're the person, you know': Christie
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos