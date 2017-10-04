LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

California High School in San Ramon plans to honor two alumni killed in Las Vegas massacre

EMBED </>More Videos

California High School in San Ramon plans to honor two alumni killed in Las Vegas massacre during their homecoming celebrations. (KGO-TV )

by Leslie Brinkley
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
It's difficult to comprehend that two of the 59 fatalities in the Las Vegas shooting hailed from the same Bay Area high school, California high school in San Ramon.

Friends shared these Facebook photos and dropped off flowers for two alumni, Denise Freed Cohen, class of 1977 and for Stacee Rodriguez Etcheber class of 1985.

RELATED: Who are the victims of the deadly mass shooting?

"To have somebody you know, that you went to high school with, that you were friends for so many years," said Teresa Doskocz, a friend of the victim. "It's like somebody pulled the carpet out from underneath us. That's how we feel."

Denise Cohen was supposed to be at California high school next week for her 40th reunion. But on Sunday she was at the Las Vegas concert.

Cohen talked to her mom the night before and told her how much she loved her.

RELATED: Vigil held in Novato for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre

"Everything I am today is because of what you taught me and I thought that was different to hear her say that," said Mary Ann Severe, the mother of Denise Cohen.

She says her daughter was vibrant and in a good place.

At 57, she had finally found her niche, worked in property management, and had gotten a new car and she was excited about the rest of her life.

She lived in Santa Barbara and leaves behind two sons and three grandchildren.

Stacee Etcheber was also at the concert with her husband, San Francisco police officer Vinny Etcheber.

RELATED: Third Las Vegas shooting victim with Bay Area ties identified

When the bullets went flying he urged her to run and escape as he attended to victims. But she didn't make it out alive.

"Certainly when you find out two people who came from a school here locally it's very hard to hear," said Elizabeth Graswich, with San Ramon Valley Unified School District

Plans are in the works to have a moment of silence at next week's homecoming football game as family and friends contemplate the future.

"No one should die this way. There have got to be a lot of changes and awareness," said Severe.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
las vegaslas vegas mass shootingmass shootingcrimemurdervictimsu.s. & worldhigh schoolLas VegasSan Ramon
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip
Number to call to check on loved ones in Las Vegas
How to help Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
Bay Area husband saves wife's life during chaos of Las Vegas shooting
Officials: Vegas shooter intended to escape, may have had accomplices
Musician recalls hiding under stage during Vegas shooting and running for safety
VIDEO: Vegas survivor shares final moments of victim's life with her sister
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
Recovery continues as Las Vegas shooting investigation unfolds
VIDEO: Vegas survivor shares final moments of victim's life with her sister
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend says she had no knowledge of attack
Bay Area Vegas shooting victim's family comforted to know she was happy at concert
Warriors reach out to Chinese fans through Weibo
Police: 'Tough guy' in knockout video wanted in Texas
False rumor about second Vegas shooter surfaces online
Show More
Golden State Warriors face Timberwolves in China
TWITTER STORY: Google introduces wireless headphones
Sen. Feinstein's daughter planned to attend concert where massacre happened
Student with Nerf gun prompted lockdown at Las Positas campus in Livermore
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
More News
Top Video
Golden State Warriors face Timberwolves in China
'The Gratitude Network' aims to help children locally, globally
SF supes drop bill, say chief's plans to fight car-breakins is working
VIDEO: Vegas survivor shares final moments of victim's life with her sister
More Video